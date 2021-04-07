IPL 2021 | Usain Bolt dons RCB jersey, extends support to Virat Kohli and Co

Image Source : TWITTER/USAIN BOLT Usain Bolt

With the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being just a couple of days away, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt on Wednesday extended support to Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as he shared a picture of himself in RCB jersey.

The celebrated sprinter also poked fun at skipper Kohli and South African star AB de Villiers in his tweet. "Challengers, just letting you know, I’m still the fastest cat around. @imVkohli @ABdeVilliers17 @pumacricket @RCBTweets," the sprint king said in his tweet.

A vital part of RCB's batting unit, de Villiers also responded to Bolt's tweet by saying, "We know whom to call when we need a few extra runs! Eyes @usainbolt @pumacricket"

Considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time, Bolt is known to be an avid cricket fan. Earlier this year, he had posted a video on Instagram where he was playing cricket with his friends.

In pursuit of maiden IPL title, RCB will face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the curtain-raiser of IPL 2021 on April 9. RCB have roped in players like Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, and Kyle Jamieson at the mini-auction.

Deviating from its original format, there will be no home matches for any franchise in the 2021 season of the IPL. This will be the first time when IPL teams will be playing their all matches at a neutral venue. All the eight franchises will play at four out of the six venues. Last year, the entirety of the tournament was played in the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the three active franchises in the IPL that are yet to lift the title. Last year, the RCB reached the playoff stage of the tournament but were defeated by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator.