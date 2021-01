IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad announce list of retained players

Image Source : PTI David Warner

SunRisers Hyderabad have retained 22 players including David Warner and Kane Williamson ahead of IPL 2021.

The Hyderabad outfit also retained their young bridage, comprising talents like Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad.

All-rounders Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi and Jason Holder have also been retained by the Hyderabad franchise. .

More to follow...