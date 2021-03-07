IPL 2021 schedule for Punjab Kings: Full fixture, timing in IST, venues and all you need to know

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Punjab Kings players.

Indian cricket board (BCCI) and its IPL governing council released the much-anticipated Indian Premier League 2021 full schedule on Sunday with the season opener slated between defending champions Mumbai Indians against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai from April 9 behind closed doors.

The tournament's perennial underachievers after their rechristening as Punjab Kings will hope for a change in fortune as they begin their campaign on April 12 against inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai in a 7:30 pm clash. This will be the first of their three matches that PK will play in Mumbai in the first phase. Their remaining two games at the venue will also be an evening affair with Chennai Super Kings next on April 16, followed by last year's finalist Delhi Capitals.

Lead by India's limited-over wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul, the team will then shift their base to Chennai, where they will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (April 21, 3:30 pm) and MI (April 23, 7:30 pm) in their two games in the city.

Punjab Kings will play their next four games in Ahmedabad (all 7:30 pm matches); namely Kolkata Knight Riders (April 26), Royal Challengers Bangalore (April 30), Delhi Capitals (May 2) and RCB (May 6).

PK, played last year as Kings XI Punjab, finished sixth last season in the UAE with 12 points in 14 games.