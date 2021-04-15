IPL 2021: RR send DC to bat first after winning toss; Lalit Yadav makes debut for Capitals

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant (left) with Rajasthan Royals counterpart Sanju Samson.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson opted to field first after winning the toss against Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in Match 7 of IPL 2021 in Mumbai on Thursday. The match will be a special ocassion for Delhi's local boy Lalit Yadav, who will make his IPL debut. Also, DC's strike bowler Kagiso Rabada, who first the match due to mandatory quarantine, is named in the line-up ahead of Shimron Hetmyer.

RR captain, on the other hand, made two changes in the line-up two as David Miller and Jaydev Unadkat walked into the XI ahead of Ben Stokes and Shreyas Gopal.

"The conditions demand that. We have to take learning experiences and move on. We have plans for every batsmen. You are expected to go for runs here. We are ready to score it back. Miller comes in for Stokes. Unadkat replaces Gopal," Sanju said after winning the toss.

Rishabh meanwhile suggested that losing a toss is not an issue on this pitch.

"Toss doesn't matter. The surface looks good. The team that plays well wins. Hetmyer misses out, Rabada comes back. Lalit Yadav makes his debut," he said.

As per experts, the pitch has a nice grass coverage on it and will assist the bowlers but they must bowl straight with the new ball in order to get the most out of the pitch.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), David Miller, Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman.