IPL 2021: Rahul Chahar reveals how he planned Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana's wickets during KKR game

Rahul Chahar produced a spectacular performance for Mumbai Indians in their match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday, as the defending champions secured a 10-run victory in Chennai. At one point, KKR had been running away with the game but Chahar (4/27) steered a brilliant comeback for MI.

Chahar struck the first-four blows for MI, removing Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan and Nitish Rana to set the base for MI's win. He was named the Man of the Match for his performance.

"There was pressure when they started well and a spinner had to pull it back. I enjoyed Tripathi's wicket. I was confident in my abilities as I have been playing the IPL for 2-3 years," Chahar said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Chasing the 153-run target, KKR were cruising with the game at one point, and even after Chahar dismissed captain Morgan, the score read 104/3 with 43 deliveries to spare.

However, the wicket of Rana put pressure on the Knight Riders as MI held the side to 142/7 in 20 overs.

"I know Gill well, and I also know he can't keep hitting me out of the park on a regular basis. I can spin at 90 kph and that's my strength. I had an idea about Nitish walking down the track, so I bowled a flipper outside off on the last ball of my spell," said Chahar, talking about his bowling plans for the openers.

"My confidence is sometimes down, but Rohit shows confidence in me to lift me up. Mumbai Indians takes care of its players during the off season as well, and that's why it is such a special franchise."

Mumbai Indians will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next game of the tournament on April 17.