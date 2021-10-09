IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 - DC vs CSK Head to Head IPL 2021: Full squads and Recent Injury Updates

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Qualifier 1 - DC vs CSK Head to Head IPL 2021: Full squads, recent injury updates, player replacement

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) will face the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 1 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on Sunday. This will be DC's second successive appearance in the playoff stage, while the Chennai Super Kings made a remarkable return to form this year after a forgettable 2020 season when they finished seventh.

The Delhi Capitals are yet to lift the IPL title but remain the frontrunners for the coveted trophy this season, having finished at the top of the table.

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, have won three editions of the Indian Premier League, with their last title victory in 2018.

As both the sides meet in Qualifier 1, let's take a look at their squads and head to head record:

Squad

Delhi Capitals missed the services of Marcus Stoinis since September 22 when he last appeared for the side against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but he is expected to make a return ahead of their Qualifier 1 game against CSK.

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimrom Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Billings and Vishnu Vinod.

Chennai Super Kings have missed the services of Suresh Raina in their last two games as he was forced out with a knee injury. The left-hander has returned to the practice nets but it is expected that he will remain out of XI due to inconsistent form.

Apart from Raina, the CSK have no major injury concerns so far.

CSK squad: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Hari Nishanth, Dwayne Bravo, Bhagath Varma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Dominic Drakes, Deepak Chahar, Harishankar Reddy, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shardul Thakur, Jason Behrendorff

Head to Head

Matches Played: 25

Delhi Capitals Won: 10

Chennai Super Kings Won: 15