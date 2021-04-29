Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: MS Dhoni reveals reason behind CSK's improved performances this year

Chennai Super Kings produced a brilliant performance to cruise past the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets in IPL 2021 on Wednesday. After SRH put 171/3 on the board, the Super Kings chased the target down with 9 balls to spare.

CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was visibly pleased with the side's batting display.

"The batting performance was superb, but that doesn't mean the bowling was not good. It was a surprisingly good Delhi wicket, there was no dew. Brilliant opening partnership," said Dhoni.

In the previous edition, CSK suffered from their worst-ever season in the tournament as they finished 7th in the table. However, the side has made a strong start this year, winning five of their first six games and sitting comfortably at the top.

Dhoni said that players have taken more responsibility this year after learning the lessons from the previous edition.

"I think addressing the problem [what's been different for CSK this year?] The earlier you settle the issue, the better it is. The fact was 5-6 months we were out of cricket last year and that also makes it difficult. Longer quarantine and quite a lot of factors. If I have to sum it up, the players have taken up more responsibility this year," said Dhoni.

"If you see for the last 8-10 years, we have not changed players from the squad. We also appreciate the players who don't get the chance. Try to have faith and when you get an opportunity, you need to be ready for it. Keeping the dressing-room atmosphere healthy is important. We need to give extra credit to the players who are not playing."