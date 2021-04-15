IPL 2021 | RCB have given me specific role, having guys like de Villiers behind me is luxury: Glenn Maxwell

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell, who notched up his first IPL half-century on Wednesday against Sunrisers Hyderabad, is enjoying the role he's playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season.

Maxwell, who aggregated just 108 in 13 matches at an average of just over 15 in IPL 2020, was picked by the Bangalore-based outfit in the mini-auction earlier this year. With AB de Villiers batting behind him, the big-hitting Australian has been benefitted this season at the No.4 position.

"It's a very nice start, new franchise for me and they have given me a specific role. To start like this is really nice. It's nice to have batters behind you, you have freedom with AB to come and it's a very similar role I have in the Australian cricket team.

"The support staff have been backing me as well. It's just about using the experience. Get myself in and then go for the runs. Probably having those guys behind me is a luxury at RCB," Maxwell told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

On the back of Maxwell's fifty, RCB managed to set up a 150-run target. In reply, the Hyderabad batting unit collapsed from 96/1 to 123/6 within 4.4 overs and managed to reach 143/9. Shahbaz Ahmed picked a three-fer to turn the tide in his side's favour on Chepauk wicket.

"Maybe was pushed a bit too deep and expected to go from ball one, which I am not pretty good at. Maybe a bit of a cultural thing as well. Obviously.. I think it's my 4th IPL team and there's a bit of pressure. So it was really key for me to turn up and do well.

"I will wait for my chance to bowl. Washi is a superstar for us. The more I don't bowl and hopefully, I can keep contributing with the bat, the happier I will be," added Maxwell.