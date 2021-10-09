IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya might be able to bowl by next week

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MI's Hardik Pandya drops a catch against SRH in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Following Mumbai Indians exit from the IPL 2021 league stages, skipper Rohit Sharma suggested that his teammate Hardik Pandya might be able to start bowling from next week.

Since his return from a back injury late last year, the 27-year-old all-rounder has bowled on a few occasions for the national team while staying away from such duties while featuring for MI.

Sharma said he hasn't bowled a single delivery but might start doing it soon.



"In terms of his bowling, he has not bowled yet. The physios, trainers and medical team are working on his bowling," Sharma said at the post-match press confernce.

"As of now, all I know is he has not bowled a single ball yet but we wanted to take it one game at a game and see where it stands. He did not bowl against SRH as well but you know, he is getting better day by day.

"He might be able to bowl by the next week, who knows? The doctors and physios will be able to give an update on that."

Further discussing Pandya's form with the bat, Rohit said the all-rounder must be unhappy with his form but is just a good innings away from reclaiming it.

"As far his batting is concerned, yes he will be disappointed but we know the quality of him. He is a quality player, there is no doubt about that. Personally, he would not be happy with his batting, but the team and I have faith in his abilities.

"He is getting every time he goes out to the field. Players like him are just one innings away from coming back to their natural way. If I have to put everything together, I am confident about his ability and I am sure he will be a huge asset," he added.