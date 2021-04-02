Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021: AB de Villiers picks his all-time IPL XI; chooses MS Dhoni as captain

Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batsman AB de Villiers on Thursday picked his all-time IPL XI, including seven Indian and four overseas cricketers. De Villiers reached Chennai on Thursday ahead of the 2021 edition of the tournament, which begins on April 9.

RCB will play in the opening game of IPL 2021 against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The former South African captain included RCB's current captain Virat Kohli and MI skipper Rohit Sharma in the XI, but chose Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni to lead his side. de Villiers further remained unsure if he should be the part of XI, and included himself in three options for the number 4 spot.

"Last night I was thinking that if I pick my IPL XI and I include myself, how bad would that look. So, opening the batting, I would pick someone whom I started with at Delhi, Viru (Virender Sehwag) at 1 and someone who I think has played some of the best cricket in the world in the last five years, Rohit at No. 2," De Villiers told Cricbuzz in an interaction.

"Then obviously Virat at No. 3, followed by I’d say either Williamson, or Smith, or myself these are the two replacements. Ben Stokes at 5, MS at six as captain, and at No. 7, I’d put Jaddu, Mr. Jadeja. Rashid Khan at 8, Bhuvi at 9, Kagiso Rabada at 10 and Bumrah at 11," de Villiers said.

Notably, CSK's Suresh Raina who is the second-highest run-getter in IPL history, as well as the tournament's highest wicket-taker Lasith Malinga remained absent from de Villiers' XI.

Swashbuckling opener Chris Gayle didn't find a place in the South African's XI, too.

Here's AB de Villiers' all-time IPL XI:

Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers/Steve Smith/Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindran Jadeja, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah