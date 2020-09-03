Watch: RCB's Ab de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann smash big hits during training session

Image Source : TWITTER/RCBTWEETS The RCB shared a video on their official social media profile where AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Shivam Dube and Chris Morris could be seen in action.

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday shared a three-minute video fo the franchise's star players AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Shivam Dube and Chris Morris training ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

de Villiers, who is one of the most explosive batsmen in the tournament, looked in good touch as he lofted the ball on multiple occasions during training. Mann, too, looked confident as he played some strokes.

Taking to Twitter, RCB wrote, "There was one common emotion in the camp - Happiness. If the first hit was all about getting back to doing what you love, this one was about getting better, and working hard to get there."

There was one common emotion in the camp - Happiness. If the first hit was all about getting back to doing what you love, this one was about getting better, and working hard to get there.

Talking about his outing in the nets, AB de Villiers said, "It's nice to be out in the middle. It's an open field, so you can watch the ball travel out in the ground. It's enjoyable, it's a bit cooler today as well."

RCB's head coach Simon Katich filled in to inform on the progress during the training sessions at RCB.

"In terms of condition, there were tricky conditions today. There was grass in the wicket with a bit of seam and swing movement. These are fresh wickets and it's quite humid. The bowlers did well but what stood out for me is that the batters applied themselves really well, number of guys going in there played proper cricket shots," said the RCB head coach.

He further said that Gurkeerat Mann played in the nets like he would do in a game.

"(He was) Magnificent tonight. What really impressive is he got in the nets and applied himself like he would do in the match. It's not always easy to do," said Katich.

Sometimes you gotta get in there and construct innings like how you would do in the game."

