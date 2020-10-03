Indian T20 League
IPL 2020 | Twitter hails MS Dhoni's 'inspirational commitment' as CSK skipper's efforts go in vain against SRH

MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 47 off 36 deliveries but couldn't see CSK through to a win, as the side fell short by seven runs against SRH.

New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2020 0:07 IST
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 47 off 38 deliveries but couldn't see CSK through to a win, as the side fell short by seven runs against SRH.

Chennai Super Kings came close to securing their second win of the season but a brilliant final over from youngster Abdul Samad secured SRH a seven-run victory on Friday. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who promoted himself at fifth in the batting order, remained not out on 47 off 36 deliveries.

Priyam Garg (51*) and Abhishek Sharma (31) stepped for SRH after the side's stalwarts, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson failed with the bat, as the duo steered the total to 164/5.

In reply, Chennai Super Kings were 55/5 in 11 overs before MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja brought CSK back in the chase. While Jadeja scored 50, Dhoni took the match close, but Samad secured SRH a win as he kept his composure despite conceding four-wide and a boundary from Dhoni.

During the closing stages of the match, MS Dhoni looked visibly tired and even had a break during the 19th over of the innings, as he struggled after running successive twos with Sam Curran.

As Dhoni's efforts went in vain, Twitter reacted to his innings:

Twitter also heaped praise on SRH youngsters Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad.

