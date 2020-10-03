IPL 2020 | Twitter hails MS Dhoni's 'inspirational commitment' as CSK skipper's efforts go in vain against SRH

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 47 off 38 deliveries but couldn't see CSK through to a win, as the side fell short by seven runs against SRH.

Chennai Super Kings came close to securing their second win of the season but a brilliant final over from youngster Abdul Samad secured SRH a seven-run victory on Friday. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who promoted himself at fifth in the batting order, remained not out on 47 off 36 deliveries.

Priyam Garg (51*) and Abhishek Sharma (31) stepped for SRH after the side's stalwarts, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson failed with the bat, as the duo steered the total to 164/5.

In reply, Chennai Super Kings were 55/5 in 11 overs before MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja brought CSK back in the chase. While Jadeja scored 50, Dhoni took the match close, but Samad secured SRH a win as he kept his composure despite conceding four-wide and a boundary from Dhoni.

During the closing stages of the match, MS Dhoni looked visibly tired and even had a break during the 19th over of the innings, as he struggled after running successive twos with Sam Curran.

As Dhoni's efforts went in vain, Twitter reacted to his innings:

The legacy of Dhoni tells you to keep believing. Even when he’s visibly physically spent and isn’t timing the ball well either. There’s something deep inside telling you to ‘not give up’. Or may be...it’s just me?? #CSK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 2, 2020

Afraid #CSK once again left it till too late. And I must admit I can't remember the last time I saw Dhoni as physically spent. Illustrates too how tough these conditions are. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 2, 2020

Dhoni wants a new bat, bat wants an old Dhoni.#CSKvSRH #ipl2020 — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) October 2, 2020

Keeping aside the result, the commitment Dhoni shows is inspirational. Converting ones into twos even after breathlessness. Something to learn. Show full dedication towards goals even if they are very difficult to achieve. Long term attitude matters more than short term result. — Vishesh (@vishthecomic) October 2, 2020

Keeping aside the result, the commitment Dhoni shows is inspirational. Converting ones into twos even after breathlessness. Something to learn. Show full dedication towards goals even if they are very difficult to achieve. Long term attitude matters more than short term result.❣️ pic.twitter.com/fw5Dlwnj3a — 𝐑𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐓 (@__pandeyji__) October 2, 2020

It was tough to watch MS Dhoni feel the tiredness in the field - this has been one of the toughest faces Dhoni has faced. Come back stronger, @msdhoni. pic.twitter.com/0oStX04UOS — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 2, 2020

We've seen an angry Kane Williamson and tired MS Dhoni in this match. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 2, 2020

Twitter also heaped praise on SRH youngsters Priyam Garg and Abdul Samad.

Welcome Priyam Garg. Look forward to seeing much more. Delighted. And good on you @SunRisers for giving these young guys a go on such a big stage. @VVSLaxman281 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 2, 2020

Baghban feeling for Chennai. Under 19 guys smashing the senior guys. Priyam Garg looks a very bright prospect. Great tournament for the youngsters so far. #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/XEUGMaq4Nu — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 2, 2020

Priyam Garg is a Champion 🧡

Abdul Samad is a Champion 🧡



IPL 2020 is totally dominated by Young Talents!@SunRisers #OrangeArmy — Ⱥղąʍìҟą🎧 (@ianamika2) October 2, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage