Indian T20 League
IPL 2020 | Twitter erupts as MI outclass CSK to complete 10-wicket victory

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 23, 2020 23:03 IST
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

It was a one-sided affair at Sharjah on Friday as Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets to go top of the table. MI held CSK to 114/9 in 20 overs -- it could've been worse as CSK were reduced to 43/7 at one stage of the innings -- and then chased the target down inside 13 overs.

Ishan Kishan remained unbeaten on 68 while Quinton de Kock played a 46-run knock, while pacer Trent Boult ended with figures of 4/18 to complete a dominant victory for MI.

This was CSK's 8th loss of the season as the side remains at the bottom of the table. 

This is how Twitter reacted to the game at Sharjah:

