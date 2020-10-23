IPL 2020 | Twitter erupts as MI outclass CSK to complete 10-wicket victory

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians handed Chennai Super Kings their first-ever 10-wicket defeat in IPL on Friday.

It was a one-sided affair at Sharjah on Friday as Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets to go top of the table. MI held CSK to 114/9 in 20 overs -- it could've been worse as CSK were reduced to 43/7 at one stage of the innings -- and then chased the target down inside 13 overs.

Ishan Kishan remained unbeaten on 68 while Quinton de Kock played a 46-run knock, while pacer Trent Boult ended with figures of 4/18 to complete a dominant victory for MI.

This was CSK's 8th loss of the season as the side remains at the bottom of the table.

This is how Twitter reacted to the game at Sharjah:

#CSK are looking like an ageing boxer in the ring against younger fighters who are throwing more punches than he can handle.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 23, 2020

Seriously missing those words.😔

"IPL is the tournament where 7 teams play against each other to face CSK in playoffs" — Light Yagami (@lightyagami2122) October 23, 2020

If there is one positive for CSK in this season then it will be Sam Curran. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 23, 2020

I have a lifetime membership of CSK. So no question of supporting any other team even if they change the whole squad, each and every player. Just hurts so bad to see such bad cricket. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 23, 2020

Mumbai Indians don't just beat CSK, they humiliate them. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 23, 2020

Teams to beat CSK in IPL



MI - 18 times*

RR - 9 times

RCB - 9 times

KXIP - 9 times#CSKvMI — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) October 23, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage