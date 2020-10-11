IPL 2020 | Need to show more intent, says CSK's Stephen Fleming after loss to RCB

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chennai Super Kings faced their fifth loss of the season on Saturday when they conceded a 37-run defeat to the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chennai Super Kings faced their fifth loss of the season in seven games as the side conceded a 37-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday. In a 170-run chase, CSK could only score 132/8 in 20 overs as their batting order failed to deliver again.

With this loss, CSK remain at 6th place but may further slip to seventh if Rajasthan Royals win their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad later today.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said that the top-order failure was key to the side's loss in the game, insisting that scores from "top 3-4 batsmen" are key to any side's win.

"If we don't get a good start, we're falling into a hole. We're looking for positive solutions. I would like a little bit more intensity in the middle overs, we've got plenty of batting. We're recovering well but we need to do little bit more with the bat. We're trying to release the shackles," Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

"We've chased every game and the wickets are getting slower. I'd love to see more intent.

"When you play well, usually your top 3-4 batsmen get substantial score, like Virat Kohli today. Unfortunately, we're not having games where it's working for us. We're lacking a little bit of confidence."

Fleming also said that the conditions aren't helping the CSK squad which has always relied on spin prowess over many years.

"It's (playoffs qualification) getting further away if we play like this. If you look at couple of other factors, it's an ageing team. Also, the conditions -- the spinners are playing a small role, but certainly not a substantial role as we are used to see over the years," said the CSK had coach.

"We were looking for ways to compete and change the style of play which is difficult, given we have been so consistent with our selections."

However, Fleming pointed out that Deepak Chahar's performance has been a positive from the game against RCB. Chahar conceded only 10 runs in three overs, while taking the wicket of Aaron Finch.

"Last game (he) wasn't so good, so what we worked on was his consistency of preparation. Mentally, we make sure every day is better than the last. Today was a great response to his below-par performance in the last game. He responded beautifully," said Fleming.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage