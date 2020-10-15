IPL 2020 | Shikhar Dhawan provides update on Shreyas Iyer's shoulder injury after win over RR

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shreyas Iyer faced a shoulder injury during the second innings of the match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals' stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan provided an update on Shreyas Iyer's injury, following the side's impressive 13-run victory against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai.

Iyer had walked off the field during the second innings with a shoulder injury. The Capitals have already lost the services of Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma in this season due to injuries, while Rishabh Pant is also on the bench due to a Grade 1 Tear.

"He's (Iyer) in pain but his shoulder is moving. We'll get proper report tomorrow," said Dhawan in the post-match presentation.

Dhawan led DC to victory after the Royals came close to threaten the Capitals' target. However, impressive death-overs display from Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and debutant Tushar Deshpande earned Delhi their sixth win of the tournament.

Deshpande got his first wicket in the form of the dangerous Ben Stokes and then bowled the last over which sealed the deal for DC at the Dubai International Stadium.

"The courage he (Deshpande) showed, the line and length he bowled was amazing," said Dhawan on the Indian youngster.

"He took the very important wicket of Stokes and from there the momentum changed for us. It was important for us to win, have to keep the momentum. It's a long tournament. Will keep the process going."

Chasing a target of 162, RR got off to a good start with Stokes and Jos Buttler putting up an opening stand of 37 in the first three overs but Dhawan said that team was confident of getting back into the game.

"It was important we stayed positive as a team. We knew their batting isn't deep and if we got their top-order we can get them. Our bowling unit is quite experienced, right from our fast bowlers to the spinners," he said.

With 12 points in eight matches, Delhi Capitals are at the top of the table.

