IPL 2020 | 'We focused on the win, not NRR,' says Delhi Capitals' Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals secured the second spot in IPL 2020 after a convincing six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final match of the league stage. DC have set up a Qualifer 1 clash against Mumbai Indians and will have another chance to make the final if they lose the game.

RCB, meanwhile, also secured a playoff berth after they ensured their NRR remained ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders'. Finishing third, they will face one of KKR and SRH in the eliminator.

DC captain Shreyas Iyer expressed his delight at the performance from the side. He said that the side's focus was on registering the victory and the players didn't pay much attention to the Net Run Rate scenario.

"Very chuffed with the performance. We knew it was a do-or-die and an opportunity for us to get to the second spot. We focused on the win, not NRR," Iyer said.

Iyer also pointed out that the tournament has remained competitive. "We were really motivated and the teams winning in the latter half completely changed the scenario of the table and it was really commendable and really happy with how competitive the tournament has gone so far," said the DC captain.

The Capitals' skipper also heaped praise on Anrich Nortje, who made a bright comeback after a couple of poor outings as he took three wickets -- including that of Devdutt Padikkal who scored a half century.

"The bowlers were really up with their plans and they knew what they had to execute. Nortje was really good and it worked out pretty well. Kudos to the way the bowlers bowled," said Iyer.

DC will face Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier and Iyer admitted that MI are "one of the best teams" in the tournament.

"Mumbai are one of the best teams in the tournament and we need to stick to the basics and if we try and execute our plans, the results will come," said Iyer.

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in Qualifer 1 on November 5.

