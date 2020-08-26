IPL 2020 | Rise in COVID-19 cases in Abu Dhabi reason for delay in schedule: Report

Image Source : IPLT20.COM According to a report, the authorities in Abu Dhabi have imposed strict measures on arrival due to rise in COVID-19 cases, which is causing a delay in the release of IPL 2020 schedule.

All the eight franchises participating in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League have reached the United Arab Emirates, and will begin training soon. However, with less than a month to go for the beginning of the tournament, the schedule of the tournament is yet to be announced.

According to a report from newspaper 'The Hindu', the reason behind the delay in the release of schedule is the rise of COVID-19 cases in Abu Dhabi.

With steady rise in infections over the past few days, the authorities in Abu Dhabi have made rapid test mandatory upon arrival, which may force the franchises, broadcast crew and IPL operations executives to incur additional costs of AED 50 per test.

The report further said that the BCCI is in touch with the Emirates Cricket Board to find a way out.

“It could be a case of two teams playing home and away games back to back, similar to 2011 ,” an IPL insider told the newspaper. “As of now, Abu Dhabi could host a few matches only in the first half.”

At present, six teams are stationed in Dubai. Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are based in Abu Dhabi.

Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were among the first to arrive in the UAE, are set to begin their training on Thursday. The members of the squad took their third COVID-19 test upon arrival earlier this week and are awaiting clearances.

The IPL will begin on September 19, with the final taking place on November 10.

