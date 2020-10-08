IPL 2020 | Was very sure batsmen will leave the crease, says Ravichandran Ashwin on 'Mankad' chance

Image Source : @IPL Ravichandran Ashwin also revealed when he will start dislodging the bails instead of warning the batsmen.

Delhi Capitals' Ravichandran Ashwin gave a warning to RCBs's Aaron Finch during the IPL 2020 match, as the batsman stepped out the crease before Ashwin had bowled the delivery. Last year, the off-spinner had ran out (Mankad-ed) Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler without a warning, which stirred controversy.

The Twitter had mixed reactions to Ashwin's decision to warn instead of running Finch out straightaway. While some applauded the spinner, some were also critical of his decision.

Ashwin and his teammate Kagiso Rabada, who is currently the purple cap holder, had a fun video segment where each played presenter and asked the other about their peformances after the game against RCB. During the video, Rabada asked Ashwin about the "missed opportunity."

However, Ashwin said that he had a discussion with DC coach Ricky Ponting regarding the same. The off-spinner said that Ponting believes Ashwin should go for the run-out during the ending stages of the tournament.

"He (Ponting) was very clear that I must go ahead with that dismissal at the back end of the tournament. The last time I did it in the first half and it didn't really matter. Maybe, come playoff time or the back end of the tournament, the coach wants me to be aggressive and go for the wickets, which is when I will really start dislodging the bails," Ashwin said.

When Rabada asked if Ashwin prepares for the Mankad, funnily pointing that he had seen Ashwin practicing the 'Mankad' during net sessions, Ashwin pointed out that he was "very sure" the batsmen would step out.

"The batsmen are always going to be on the edge. There's a long boundary and I was very sure that rather than taking a chance they will want to knock over the twos and get 10 runs off the over. So, I was 100 per cent sure they are going to leave and this time it was crazy," said Ashwin.

"At least with Buttler, there was light movement. But today, I just went up, I was on the jump and Finch was right ahead of me so I literally gave my hand and I had to pull him back. He asked me if I warned him officially and I said, "I just stared at you, because the next time, we are going back."

Delhi Capitals are currently second in the points table with four wins out of five matches.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage