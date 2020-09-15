Watch: MS Dhoni takes part in CSK's intra-squad match; slams helicopter shot during the innings

Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAIIPL MS Dhoni took part in CSK's intra-squad training match and played some aggressive strokes throughout the innings.

Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni made an informal return to cricket after a long break as he took part in an intra-squad match in the Chennai Super Kings camp. Dhoni has been away from action since July 2019 when he last appeared for India in the World Cup semifinal against India.

Almost all of the CSK players who are currently training in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League took part in the game.

The Chennai Super Kings shared the video on their official Twitter profile, writing, "A complete #YelloveGame when the Kings Clash! #WhistlePodu."

Watch:

MS Dhoni donned the wicketkeeping gloves as his side fielded in the first innings. The likes of Faf du Plessis and Murali Vijay batted in the opposite side.

Shane Watson and Ravindra Jadeja appeared for Dhoni's team in the intra-squad match. MS Dhoni started slowly but slowly turned to playing aggressive shots, showcasing his powerful bottom-hand strokeplay.

Dhoni slammed many fours and sixes during the innings, as he batted alongside Ambati Rayudu. Dhoni also launched a mini-helicopter shot during his innings, and it could be seen in the video at 2:20 minutes.

The former Indian captain will formally return to cricket on Saturday as his side, Chennai Super Kings plays the opener of the Indian Premier League against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians.

The tournament will also mark the return of the Indian players after over a six-month break due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage