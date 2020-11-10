IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC | Did have a niggle but I wanted to be on the stage, says MI's Trent Boult

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult was named the man of the match in the final against Delhi Capitals for his three wickets.

Mumbai Indians' Trent Boult was in top form during the final against Delhi Capitals, as he took three wickets while conceding 30 runs in his four-over quota. Boult set the tone with the very first ball of the innings as he dismissed the dangerous Marcus Stoinis.

Boult was named the man of the match for his terrific performance, and he was delighted with his effort with the ball.

"Some days I do like the powerplay. It's been a good few months, giving the franchise a good start. With everything going on, I've been welcomed in the side," Boult said in the post-match presentation.

Boult faced an injury scare during the match against Delhi Capitals in the qualifier 1, but he impressed with his performance in the final.



"To have made it across the line, it's been worth it. I wasn't aware of the talk, but I did have a niggle coming into the match. I wanted to be on the stage and happy I came through," said Boult.

On being asked about his knack of taking wickets in the powerplay for Mumbai Indians this season, Boult said that he relies on his "experience" and that he remains clear on what he wants to do.

"I'd like to say I'm relatively experiened. Just another match, and I was clear what I had to do. Tried to take a few early wickets, swing the new ball a little bit, that's been my role," said Boult.

The New Zealand pacer finished the season with 25 wickets in the season and ended as the third-highest wicket-taker -- only behind Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada (30) and teammate Jasprit Bumrah (27).

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage