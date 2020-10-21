IPL 2020: Fans troll Kolkata Knight Riders after eight-wicket defeat against RCB

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KKR were folded for 84/8

Mohammed Siraj's dreamy opening spell which saw the pacer registering two rare wicket-maidens, along with able assistance from the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar set up Royal Challengers Bangalore's eight-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Siraj rattled the KKR top order lineup with his Test-match length deliveries in the powerplay, conceding just three singles in three overs, two of which were maiden. He eventually finished with enviable figures of 4-2-8-3.

This was ably assisted by the spinners who conceded 29 runs in eight overs with three wickets between themselves while registering 27 dot balls.

In reply, RCB completed the formalities in 13.3 overs, securing their seventh win from 10 matches and moved up a place to second in the table with 14 points.

RCB lost their opener Aaron Finch (16) after the Powerplay overs with Lockie Ferguson striking in his first over.

Devdutt Padikkal (25) was run out as RCB lost two wickets in the same over.

But skipper Virat Kohli (18 not out) and Gurkeerat Singh (21 not out) ensured that there were no more hiccups. They sealed the win with 39 balls to spare.

RCB had secured a massive 82-run over KKR win in the first match between the two sides.

Here's how Twitter reacted after KKR's humiliating loss in Abu Dhabi, most of whom recalled the game where RCB were folded for just 49 at Eden Gardens a few seasons back.

Dear @KKRiders .. You didn’t bowl @imkuldeep18 at all .. Not that I want you to win but you don’t have the right to waste a serious Indian talent match after match in this manner .. #IPL #KKRvRCB .. — Sumit Neogi I सुमित नियोगी I সুমিত নিয়োগি (@sumit_neogi) October 21, 2020

Wow what a match. Wonderful spell by md Siraj. Jo kal tak use bowling ke liye troll karte thhe wo bhi aaj uski tareef kar rahe hain.

By the way,



Hey KkR fans, Bade bade tournament me aise Chhote Chhote score bante rhte hain.😂#KKRvRCB #IPL2020 — Rajshekhar Jha (@jharaj07) October 21, 2020

(with PTI inputs)

