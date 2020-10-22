IPL 2020 | CSK reportedly to take 'tough' decisions for next season, several veterans could be axed

Image Source : BCCI Chennai Super Kings

Contrary to expectations, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a dismal IPL 2020 campaign so far. The three-time champions, led by MS Dhoni, are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just three wins in 10 games.

Despite being the 'most consistent' franchise in the history of the league, the Yellow Army is finding it hard to leave a mark in the on-going season. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming himself admitted that the team seems to have 'run out of juice' after their recent defeat.

While CSK still mathematically can book a playoffs berth, most fans have given up their hopes of witnessing Dhoni's men in the knockouts. The likes of Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson have delivered with their willow but the side's attacking prowess still remains a matter of concern for the franchise.

Questions have also been raised over Dhoni's captaincy and finishing. And, according to reports, CSK is aiming to rebuild the franchise by investing in youngsters. After a woeful run in the on-going season, CSK are likely to take some harsh calls for the next edition.

“See as Fleming has said, a lot of chinks in the armour have been exposed this time. Some tough calls surely will be taken. The only issue is there is little time between now and the next edition,” said a source on condition of anonymity as quoted by Inside Sport.

Labelled as the 'Daddy's Army', Chennai is stacked with players over the age of 30 or even 35. However, after a string of poor performances this year, the CSK team management is set to invest in young blood along with axing multiple veterans of the side. The likes of Shane Watson, Piyush Chawla, Kedar Jadhav, Imran Tahir could possibly be shown the exit door while Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh are already out of their three-year contracts.

Talking about Dhoni, the CSK skipper hasn't indicated whether he wants to continue playing the IPL after bidding adieu to international cricket. But if CSK delivers a below-par performance in IPL 2021 too, there are chances that it might be the last edition for the Ranchi stalwart.

