IPL 2020: Easy to follow when you have a captain like Virat Kohli, says AB de Villiers

Premium Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers hailed Virat Kohli's ability to lead from the front. De Villiers feels that the RCB captain sets the example for others and it's easy to follow him.

After months of speculations, IPL is finally scheduled to start from September 19 in the UAE. RCB will start their 2020 IPL campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on September 21. RCB will look to start the season on a fresh note after a disastrous last edition where they finished last on the points table.

"I think the clarity about the IPL happening came one month back, more or less. BCCI has done a remarkable job in getting the IPL going and we are very excited to play the tournament. I am feeling better than ever so I am looking to get out there with the boys," De Villiers said in a video posted on RCB's official Twitter handle.

Mr. 360 AB de Villiers talks about the return of cricket, the mood in the camp and all things RCB ahead of the Dream 11 IPL. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/geYx36aeIy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 14, 2020

"We have worked very hard, we have a good work ethic, it really feels like everyone has bought into this hard-working environment. The credit needs to go to Virat, he sets the example and leads from the front. It is pretty easy to follow when you have a captain leading from the front. I am just excited to see the final product of this hard work," he added.

The former Proteas skipper further said that the RCB franchise has a more balanced squad this year with depth in all three departments: batting, bowling and fielding.

"There is a different feel this time, there is back up everywhere looking at our options," the 36-year-old said.

"Virat and coaches can find the best playing XI, there are options in every single department, be it batting, bowling, and fielding," he added.

