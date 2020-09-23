IPL 2020 | Big blow for Chennai Super Kings as Ambati Rayudu set to miss next two matches

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Ambati Rayudu

Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday incurred a huge blow as veteran batsman Ambati Rayudu is set to miss the next two IPL 2020 games for the franchise.

Rayudu was the match-winner for CSK in their opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi last Saturday. Scoring a gritty 71, he revived CSK's innings from 6 for two to a five-wicket victory while also combining with Faf du Plessis to stitch a 115-run stand for the third wicket.

However, he missed the game against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday in Sharjah and was replaced by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was stumped in the first delivery by Sanju Samson off Rahul Tewatia.

Media reports now claim that Rayudu is likely to miss two more matches for the three-time IPL winners hence implying a weak middle order lineup which will rely on the veteran South African batsman to fire given that the franchise had already lost Suresh Raina before the tournament due to "personal reason".

Chennai will next play against Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals on September 25 followed by a match against David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 2.

