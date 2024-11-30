Injury scare for Mohammed Shami in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Madhya Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami.

Amid speculations of an India return, star pacer Mohammed Shami had an injury scare on Friday in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash against Madhya Pradesh. Shami, who has not played for India since the ODI World Cup 2023, is now in action in the domestic circuit ahead of a much-awaited India comeback.

As reported in PTI, the star pacer Shami suffered an injury scare during Bengal's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A clash against MP on Friday. The pacer fell while trying to stop a ball off his own bowling in the penultimate over in his team's innings. He was seemingly hit on the boot.

Shami was seen lying on the ground and held his lower back. The head of Centre of Excellence's medical panel, Nitin Patel, entered the field to check on the bowler. Nitin was sent to keep track of Shami.

Notably, Shami recently returned to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff. He made a return to cricket during the Ranji Trophy and played in one match against Madhya Pradesh. The Bengal speedster had a brilliant comeback as he picked a match-haul of seven wickets.

Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla was amazed at seeing Shami's comeback in the Ranji Trophy. “Someone has come back after one year and has bowled 19 overs and taken so many wickets… what’s there to say?” he said.

“He came into the match without doing any match simulation. Can you imagine? But obviously, if he plays more, he will get better.

“He bowled one six-over spell and one five-over spell. Players who bowl in the IPL don’t even know how to bowl more than four overs. He bowled the sort of spells fast bowlers are expected to. I have never seen a fast bowler come back so strongly after one year away. What he did today is like a fairy tale,” the coach added.