IND-W vs WI-W T20I live streaming: India vs West Indies women schedule, squads and live telecast details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND-W vs WI-W T20I live streaming and telecast

IND-W vs WI-W T20I: The Indian women's cricket team will target a winning start to the six-match white-ball series against West Indies on Sunday. India are coming back from a 0-3 ODI series loss against Australia and face a tough challenge against Hayley Matthews-led West Indies in a three-match T20I series starting on December 15.

India announced their squad just two days before the opening T20I game and made a few changes to their team. Raghvi Bist and Nandini Kashyap are in contention for their international debut but there is no place for Shafali Verma and Arundhati Reddy in India's T20I team.

West Indies will have their star all-rounder Deandra Dottin back to both the ODI and T20I squad but the veteran Stafanie Taylor misses the tour due to an injury. India remain clear favourites for this series having won all of their last five T20I meetings against the Caribbean side.

IND-W vs WI-W T20I live streaming and telecast details

When is the India vs West Indies women T20I series starting?

The three-match T20I series is starting on Sunday, December 15 and the ODI series will begin on December 22.​

At what time do the India vs West Indies women T20I matches begin?

All three India vs West Indies women T20I matches will begin at 7:00 PM IST.​

India vs West Indies women T20I series venue

All three games will be played at Dr Dy Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Where can you watch the India vs West Indies women T20I matches live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of India vs West Indies women T20I matches on Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 2 TV channels.

Where can you watch the India vs West Indies women T20I matches online for free in India?

The India vs West Indies women T20I matches are available for live streaming on the Jiocinema application and website for India-based users.

West Indies women tour of India 2024 fixtures

1st T20I - 7:00 PM IST, 15 Dec, Dy Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

2nd T20I - 7:00 PM IST, 17 Dec, Dy Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

3rd T20I - 7:00 PM IST, 19 Dec, Dy Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

India vs West Indies women T20I squads

India Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Nandini Kashyap, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Raghvi Bist, Renuka Thakur, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav.

West Indies

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Nerissa Crafton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams.