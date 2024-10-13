IND-W vs AUS-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live: India push for semifinal berth, Alyssa Healy major doubt

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND-W vs AUS-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score

IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

In one of the most important clashes of the year, the Indian women's cricket team will take on the defending champions Australia in their last group stage match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Sharjah on Sunday. India need two big points to remain alive in the semi-final race while Alyssa Healy's Australia are all but sure to secure the top-four spot regardless the result.

India boosted their semi-final hopes significantly with a huge 82-run win against Sri Lanka in their last game but New Zealand also registered a big win against Chamari Athapaththu's side to keep themselves ahead of the Women in Blue in the top-four race in Group A.