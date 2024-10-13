IND-W vs AUS-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live: India push for semifinal berth, Alyssa Healy major doubt

Sunday, October 13, 2024
     
IND-W vs AUS-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: India women's cricket team faces a tough challenge against the defending champions Australia in their slim hopes for the semi-final spot. India need to beat Australia by 61 runs to secure the semis at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2024 18:20 IST
IND-W vs AUS-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score
Image Source : INDIA TV IND-W vs AUS-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score

IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

In one of the most important clashes of the year, the Indian women's cricket team will take on the defending champions Australia in their last group stage match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Sharjah on Sunday. India need two big points to remain alive in the semi-final race while Alyssa Healy's Australia are all but sure to secure the top-four spot regardless the result.

India boosted their semi-final hopes significantly with a huge 82-run win against Sri Lanka in their last game but New Zealand also registered a big win against Chamari Athapaththu's side to keep themselves ahead of the Women in Blue in the top-four race in Group A.

IND-W vs AUS-W Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND-W vs AUS-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score

  • Oct 13, 2024 6:20 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND-W vs AUS-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates: Updated Squads

    Australia Women Squad: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Alana King, Grace Harris, Kim Garth, Heather Graham.

    India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Dayalan Hemalatha, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar.

  • Oct 13, 2024 6:19 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND-W vs AUS-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates

  • Oct 13, 2024 6:18 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND-W vs AUS-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates: Match Details

    Match: 18th T20I game

    Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

    Date & Time: 07:30 PM IST, Sunday, October 13 

  • Oct 13, 2024 6:17 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND-W vs AUS-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Updates: Alyssa Healy doubtful

    In a major blow to Australia, the star batter and captain Alyssa Healy has arrived at Sharjah Cricket Stadium with cructches. She suffered a foot injury while batting against Pakistan in the last game and is likely to be given a rest today.

    "Alyssa sustained an acute right foot injury while running between wickets," Australia Cricket said. "Once we have more information based on her assessment and scans tomorrow, her availability for the remainder of the tournament will be clearer."

     

  • Oct 13, 2024 6:13 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND-W vs AUS-W, Women's T20 World Cup Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 game.

    Giants India and Australia clash in their respective last group stage game in Sharjah with a semi-final berth on the cards. Only three league games are remaining and surprisingly no team has qualified for the semi-finals from both groups so far.

    In Group A, India are second with four points and unbeaten Australia are leading with six points. India need two big points today to stay alive in the race for the semi-finals as New Zealand face easy opponents Pakistan tomorrow. 

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights here...

