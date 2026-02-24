INDW vs AUSW 1st ODI Live streaming details: When and where to watch opening match in India on TV and online?

New Delhi:

Reigning ODI champions India will take the field for the first time since winning the World Cup a few months ago as they take on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday. The two teams lock horns will lock horns at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane for the series opener as they meet for the first time after that miraculous semifinal win of India over the mighty Aussies.

The series is a significant one as it marks the final chapter of Alyssa Healy, who will be playing her last ODI series before. She would end her career with the one-off Test against the Women in Blue later. Healy is set to return as Australia’s captain after sitting out the three-match T20I series, which India won 2-1, sealing the decider by 17 runs in Adelaide on Saturday. The loss marked Australia’s first bilateral series defeat since 2017.

India have made several changes, bringing in Kashvee Gautam, Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal in place of Arundhati Reddy, Bharti Fulmali and Shreyanka Patil. Rawal, who had been recovering from an ankle injury, earned a late inclusion in the ODI squad.

Smriti Mandhana, the Indian vice-captain was chuffed after beating the Aussies in the T20I series 2-1 and now looks to build it on in the ODIs. "Beating Australia in Australia is something really special. We will move on to the ODI series. We are on the verge of a transition where we want to dominate world cricket. And whoever we beat, wherever we beat, that doesn't matter. We just want to be consistent in beating them and being at the top," Mandhana had said. The win has put India ahead on 4-2 in points in this multi-format series.

Ahead of what promises to be an action-packed ODI series, here are the live streaming details of the first clash between the two sides.

When will the INDW vs AUSW 1st ODI take place?

The INDW vs AUSW 1st ODI will be played on Tuesday, February 24.

At what time will the INDW vs AUSW 1st ODI begin?

The INDW vs AUSW 1st ODI will begin at 9:20 AM IST. The toss will take place at 8:50 AM.

Where is the INDW vs AUSW 1st ODI being played?

The INDW vs AUSW 1st ODI will be played at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Where can you watch the INDW vs AUSW 1st ODI on TV in India?

The live telecast for the INDW vs AUSW 1st ODI will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the INDW vs AUSW 1st ODI in India?

The live streaming for the INDW vs AUSW 1st ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.