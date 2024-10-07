Player of Match in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 clash reprimanded for breach of ICC Code of Conduct

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Indian women's cricket team players.

India defeated Pakistan in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2024 after chasing down a paltry total of 106. Harmanpreet Kaur guided the run-chase with a knock of 29 from 24 before retiring hurt. The Women in Blue were put in a spot of bother but crossed the line in 18.4 overs to register their first win of the tournament.

Notably, Indian star Arundhati Reddy, who was the Player of the Match in the clash against Pakistan, has been reprimanded for a breach of the ICC Code of Conduct. Arundhati gave an aggressive send-off to Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar in the final over of Pakistan's innings.

Arundhati has been found violating Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which is about "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

Apart from the reprimand, the bowler has also been handed a demerit point in her disciplinary record. "Reddy admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shandre Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing," ICC wrote in a statement.

"Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points," the body added.

Notably, Reddy was the Player of the Match in the clash. She was the pick of the Indian bowlers, ending the day on 3/19 in her four overs. The speedster was instrumental in restricting the Women in Green for 105 as she took out Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz and Dar.

Dar was the highest scorer for Pakistan as she made 28 and held one end up when the wickets were falling. In reply, India stayed in control of the run-chase but were put in trouble when Fatima Sana scalped wickets on back-to-back balls in the 16th over. She got Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh caught behind to put pressure on the Women in Blue. Harmanpreet anchored the chase but had to retire hurt when she stretched herself on the crease and hurt her neck. Deepti Sharma and Sajeevan Sajana saw off the remainder of the chase with the latter hitting the winning four.