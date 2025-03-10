Indian government asks IPL to ban tobacco, alcohol advertising in upcoming season The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway on March 22. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening game of the tournament at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to start on March 22 with the match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ahead of the two-month cricketing carnival, the Union Health Ministry has urged the IPL to ban tobacco and alcohol advertising during the season.

Along with it, it has also asked the IPL to not promote tobacco and alcohol products within the stadium premises during the matches and on national television as well stating that it has moral obligation to promote public health. The Director General of Health Services (DGHS) wrote a letter to IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal urging him to prohibit the sales of tobacco and alcohol products in affiliated events and sports facilities.

The letter also insisted that the organisation to discourage the promotion of sportspersons, including commentators, who are directly or indirectly linked to alcohol or tobacco. The letter also marked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the Ministry also stated the country is experiencing a significant burden of non-communicable diseases - cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic lung disease, diabetes, hypertension etc.

"Tobacco and alcohol use are key risk factors for NCDs. We rank second in tobacco-related deaths worldwide; with nearly 14 lakh annual deaths while alcohol is the most common psychoactive substance used by Indians. The Indian Premier League (IPL) being India's most viewed sports event, direct or indirect promotion of tobacco/alcohol on any platform linked to sports sends a contradictory message to the public about health and fitness.

"Therefore, IPL should strictly implement the regulations regarding --banning all forms of tobacco/alcohol advertising, including surrogate advertisements, within the stadium premises where the games and related IPL games/events are held as well as during telecast sessions on national television;the sale of tobacco/alcohol products in all affiliated events and sports facilities," the letter read.

(With PTI Inputs)