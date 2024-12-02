Indian captain breaks Unmukt Chand's major U19 Asia Cup record after 12 years

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Unmukt Chand held the record for the highest score by an Indian captain in U19 Asia Cup history

The rising Indian cricketer Mohamed Amaan displayed his potential to the world with a brilliant unbeaten century during India's huge win over Japan in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 on Monday. Indian captain led by example to give India their first win in the ongoing tournament and to boost their semi-final berth chances.

The 18-year-old middle-order batter from Uttar Pradesh made his mark at an international tournament with his first century for the U19 team. He recently made his U19 team debut against Australia and quickly made the headlines with two fifties in two youth ODI innings.

After failing to impress against Pakistan in the first game of the U19 Asia Cup, the Indian captain proved his worth with a standard yet aggressive cricket against Japan. Batting at no.4, he steadied India's innings and then remained unbeaten to take the team total to 339 for 6.

Amaan top scored with 122* off 118 balls to enter the history books in India's youth ODI history. He broke Unmukt Chand's all-time record for the highest score by an Indian captain in U19 Asia Cup history. Unmukt Chand previously held the record with a memorable 121-run knock against Pakistan during the 2012 Asia Cap. He also scored 116 runs against Sri Lanka in the same tournament to dominate the scoring charts in 2012.

Highest score by an Indian captain in U19 Asia Cup history

Mohamed Amaan - 122* vs Japan in 2024 Unmukt Chand - 121 vs Pakistan in 2012 Unmukt Chand - 116 vs Sri Lanka in 2012

Meanwhile, Amaan's unbeaten hundred proved the difference as India posted a huge total of 339 while batting first against Japan. Young opener Ayush Mhatre and the middle-order batter KP Karthikeya also contributed with fifties each. Indian bowlers were not at their best but managed to restrict Japan to 128 for 8 and guided India to a big 211-run win at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.