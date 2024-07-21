IND-W vs UAE-W Live Score: India look to ease past UAE and move closer to Women's Asia Cup semifinal berth

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI AND EMIRATES CRICKET India vs UAE Women's Asia Cup.

The Women in Blue are in search of their second-consecutive win in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. The Indian women's cricket team is up against UAE in the fifth match of the tournament at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

India are looking a well-oiled unit under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur and are ranked third in the ICC Women's T20I team rankings. They will be favourites to beat UAE and consolidate their position at the top of the table in Group A.

