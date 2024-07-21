Sunday, July 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND-W vs UAE-W Live Score: India look to ease past UAE and move closer to Women's Asia Cup semifinal berth
Live now

IND-W vs UAE-W Live Score: India look to ease past UAE and move closer to Women's Asia Cup semifinal berth

India are occupying the top spot on the Women's Asia Cup points table. They hammered Pakistan to win their first game and have aggregated two points. Their net run rate (NRR) of 2.506 is the best in the competition.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: July 21, 2024 13:03 IST
India vs UAE Women's Asia Cup.
Image Source : BCCI AND EMIRATES CRICKET India vs UAE Women's Asia Cup.

IND-W vs UAE-W Live Score: India look to ease past UAE and move closer to Women's Asia Cup semifinal berth

The Women in Blue are in search of their second-consecutive win in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. The Indian women's cricket team is up against UAE in the fifth match of the tournament at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

India are looking a well-oiled unit under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur and are ranked third in the ICC Women's T20I team rankings. They will be favourites to beat UAE and consolidate their position at the top of the table in Group A.

Match scorecard

Live updates :IND-W vs UAE-W Live Score: India look to ease past UAE and move closer to Women's Asia Cup semifinal berth

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 21, 2024 1:03 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Injury alert!!!

    India will be without the services of Shreyanka Patil. The budding allrounder has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament with a fractured finger.

  • Jul 21, 2024 12:58 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India's dressing room brimming with self-belief

    The Women in Blue were extremely delighted after dishing out a clinical performance against Pakistan in their tournament opener. Let's revisit a riveting chat between Renuka Singh Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar after India's heroics.

  • Jul 21, 2024 12:54 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India's T20I form in 2024

    • Played: 12 matches
    • Won: 8 matches
    • Lost: 3 matches
    • No result: 1 match
  • Jul 21, 2024 12:52 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    ICC women's T20I rankings of both India and UAE

    India are currently third in the ICC women's T20I team rankings whereas UAE are 16th.

  • Jul 21, 2024 12:41 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India vs UAE head-to-head record in T20Is

    Both India and UAE have only met once in T20Is. It was also an Asia Cup meeting and the game was played on October 4, 2022, in Sylhet. India had beaten UAE by 104 runs in that fixture.

  • Jul 21, 2024 12:34 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome, folks!

    Hello and a warm welcome to our live coverage of the India vs UAE Women's Asia Cup encounter. India are the favourites to win the contest today. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates from the game.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement