India women vs South Africa women 1st ODI pitch report: How will surface at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium play?

India women vs South Africa women 1st ODI pitch report: India women are all set to host South Africa women in an all-format series at home from June 16 onwards. The Women in Blue will take on the Proteas women's side in a three-match ODI, a one-off Test and a three-match T20I series from June 16 to July 9.

The series will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The ODI series will take place at the Bengaluru-based venue, followed by the one-off Test and the T20I contests in Chennai. Ahead of the clash, here is all you need to know about the Bengaluru venue.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch report

The M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is a batters' paradise. The pitches have assisted the batters a lot and there have been high totals at this venue. This is what was on display in the IPL 2024 and even in other International matches.

The pitches don't have any assistance for the bowlers, the boundary sizes are small and there is hardly any room for error for the bowlers at this venue. They will need to be as accurate as they can to stop the batters.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium - The Numbers Game

Matches Played - 31

Matches Won Batting First - 13

Matches Won Batting Second - 15

Matches Won Losing Toss - 13

Matches Tied - 1

Highest Team Innings - 410/4 (India) vs Netherlands

Lowest Team Innings - 156 (England) vs Sri Lanka

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 329/7 (Ireland) vs England

Average Score Batting First - 267

Squads:

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque, Dayalan Hemalatha, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry, Priya Punia, Asha Sobhana

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Delmi Tucker, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Eliz-mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder