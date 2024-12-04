India women vs Australia women head to head record in ODIs ahead of three-match series Down Under

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harmanpreet Kaur and Tahlia McGrath.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian team is all set to face the tough Australian challenge in a three-match ODI series from December 5 onwards. India and Australia will be looking to make the most out of this series in preparation for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2025 in India.

India will be without their star opener Shafali Verma, who has been dropped from the ODI squad following a poor run of form in the format. She has made 108 runs from six innings this year and has not looked at her best. India will also miss the services of wicketkeeper batter Yastika Bhatia, who is out due to a wrist injury she picked in the Women's Big Bash League.

Australia will be missing their regular captain Alyssa Healy as she is out nursing a knee injury. In her absence, Tahlia McGrath will be leading the side that also sees 21-year-old Georgia Voll getting her maiden call-up.

Ahead of the three white-ball games, here is India's head-to-head record against Australia in the ODI format.

India and Australia women have faced each other 53 times in ODIs with the Aussies enjoying a pretty healthy 43-10 lead over the Women in Blue. The two faced each other for the first time in 1978 and the last ODI clash between the two came when the Aussies visited India at the end of 2023 and the start of 2024 for a three-match series. The Aussies swept that series 3-0.

The two have faced each other 16 times in ODIs in Australia with the Aussies having a 12-4 lead. India have never won a bilateral ODI series against Australia anywhere.

India vs Australia Women ODIs H2H:

Matches Played: 53

Australia won: 43

India won: 10

India vs Australia Women ODIs H2H in Australia:

Matches Played: 16

Australia won: 12

India won: 4

Australia squad for India ODIs: Tahlia McGrath (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Georgia Voll

India squad for Australia ODIs: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur and Saima Thakor