India women thrash UAE by 78 runs to put one foot in Women's Asia Cup 2024 semi-finals

The young wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh smashed 64* off just 29 balls and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur contributed 66 runs to help India post a big total of 201 against UAE int heir second Women's Asia Cup 2024 match in Dambulla.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 21, 2024 17:48 IST
IND vs UAE Women's Asia Cup 2024
Image Source : BCCI/X Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur during the Asia Cup game against UAE in Dambulla on July 21, 2024

Indian women's cricket team registered a huge 78-run win over the United Arab Emirates in their second Women's Asia Cup 2024 match in Dambulla on Sunday, July 21. Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur pulled off big knocks to help India post their biggest-ever T20I total of 201 and then in-form Deepti Sharma picked two wickets to restrict the UAE to 123. 

With two big wins in their opening two games, India women have all but secured the semi-final berth while UAE women find themselves at the bottom of the Group A points table with two defeats in two matches and are facing an early elimination.

After being forced to bat first, India lost their star batters Smriti Mandhana and Dayalan Hemalatha in powerplay overs. But Shafali Verma smashed quick 37 runs off 18 balls to put the Women in Blues on a track for a big total. 

Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet added 54 runs for the third wickets with the former scoring 14 runs. Harmanpreet and Richa then dominated the closing stages with remarkable big-hitting skills and helped India women post their first-ever 200-plus total in T20Is.

The duo added 75 runs for the fifth wicket with Richa smashing unbeaten 64 runs off 29 balls and Harmanpreet top-scoring with 66 runs off 47 balls before losing her wicket in the last over. The young off-spinner Kavisha Egodage took two wickets for 36 for UAE.

India Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Tanuja Kanwar.

United Arab Emirates Women Playing XI: Esha Rohit Oza( c), Theertha Satish (wk), Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Khushi Sharma, Heena Hotchandani, Vaishnave Mahesh, Rithika Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Indhuja Nandakumar.

More to follow...

