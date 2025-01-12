India women thrash Ireland in record-laden second ODI to secure series win in Rajkot

Indian women's cricket team registered a dominating 116-run win in the second ODI against Ireland in Rajkot on Sunday. Jemimah Rodridgues' maiden international century helped India register their biggest-ever ODI total of 370. Deepti Sharma's three-wicket haul restricted the Irish side to 254 and sealed India a three-match home series win.
India vs Ireland 1st ODI Scorecard
Ireland Women Playing XI: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis (c), Coulter Reilly (wk), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Alana Dalzell, Freya Sargent.
India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu.
More to follow...