Sunday, January 12, 2025
     
India women thrash Ireland in record-laden second ODI to secure series win in Rajkot

Jemimah Rodrigues smashed her maiden international century and in-form Harleen Deol scored 89 off 84 balls to help India post their biggest-ever women's ODI total of 370 while batting first. Deepti Sharma took three wickets in her 100th ODI for India women.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Jan 12, 2025 19:31 IST, Updated : Jan 12, 2025 19:38 IST
Image Source : BCCI/X Indian players celebration an ODI win against Ireland in Rajkot on January 12, 2025

Indian women's cricket team registered a dominating 116-run win in the second ODI against Ireland in Rajkot on Sunday. Jemimah Rodridgues' maiden international century helped India register their biggest-ever ODI total of 370. Deepti Sharma's three-wicket haul restricted the Irish side to 254 and sealed India a three-match home series win.

India vs Ireland 1st ODI Scorecard

Ireland Women Playing XI: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis (c), Coulter Reilly (wk), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Alana Dalzell, Freya Sargent.

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu.

More to follow...

