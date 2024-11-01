India vs UAE, Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming: When and where to watch match on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : HONG KONG SIXES/X Captains of all participants pose with the Hong Kong Sixes trophy.

After a forgettable start to their campaign opener in the Hong Kong Sixes on Friday (November 1), India now have to beat the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a place in the quarterfinals. India will take on UAE on Saturday (November 2) in the second encounter of the day.

UAE are also coming into the contest on the back of a 13-run loss against Pakistan. Therefore, the winner of the India vs UAE contest will become the second team after Pakistan from Pool C to book a berth in the quarterfinals.

India will have to lift their spirits as they were comprehensively beaten by their arch-rivals. Skipper Robin Uthappa played the role of the wicketkeeper-batter and scored a quickfire 31 off just eight deliveries. Uthappa batted at a strike rate of 387.50 and struck three fours and as many maximums.

But the star for India with the bat in hand was Bharat Chipli. Chipli smashed 53 off just 16 balls and hit six fours and four sixes during the course of his knock. His innings came at a strike rate of 331.25 and allowed India to go past the 100-run mark.

India's indisciplined bowling cost them the game. Skipper Uthappa used four bowlers and all of them got taken to the cleaners. Left-arm orthodox bowler Shahbaz Nadeem was the most expensive bowler for India as he conceded 57 runs in his two overs and couldn't provide any breakthrough.

India vs UAE match, Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming and Broadcast details

When will India play UAE at the Hong Kong Sixes tournament?

Where to watch the India vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes match on TV?

The India vs United Arab Emirates Hong Kong Sixes match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch the India vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes match online?