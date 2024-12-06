IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup Live Score: India face Sri Lanka in 2nd semifinal at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

India have won the U19 Asia Cup eight times (1989, 2003, 2012, 2013/14, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021). No other team has won the tournament even twice. Pakistan (2012), Afghanistan (2017) and Bangladesh (2023) are the other teams to win the title.
India are up against a formidable Sri Lankan side and they have to play some impressive cricket to advance to the semis.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup semifinal. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates related to the fixture.
Top News
Related Cricket News
Latest News