Follow us on Image Source : ACC/INDIA TV India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Live Score.

IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup Live Score: India face Sri Lanka in 2nd semifinal at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Sri Lanka are coming into the fixture with three wins in three games. They defeated the defending champions Bangladesh on their way to the second semifinal and finished at the top of Group B. Meanwhile, India beat Japan and UAE in consecutive matches to make it to the final four after losing their campaign opener to Pakistan.