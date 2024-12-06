IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup Live Score: India face Sri Lanka in 2nd semifinal at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Friday, December 06, 2024
     
IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup Live Score: India lost one game during the group stage to Pakistan and beat Japan and the UAE to qualify for the semis whereas Sri Lanka won all three of their group stage matches to make it to the final four.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Dec 06, 2024 7:43 IST, Updated : Dec 06, 2024 8:08 IST
India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Live Score.
India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Live Score.

Sri Lanka are coming into the fixture with three wins in three games. They defeated the defending champions Bangladesh on their way to the second semifinal and finished at the top of Group B. Meanwhile, India beat Japan and UAE in consecutive matches to make it to the final four after losing their campaign opener to Pakistan.

  • Dec 06, 2024 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India's record in U19 Asia Cup

    India have won the U19 Asia Cup eight times (1989, 2003, 2012, 2013/14, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021). No other team has won the tournament even twice. Pakistan (2012), Afghanistan (2017) and Bangladesh (2023) are the other teams to win the title.

  • Dec 06, 2024 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Sri Lanka's road to semifinals

    1. Sri Lanka vs Nepal: Won by 55 runs
    2. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Won by 131 runs
    3. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Won by 7 runs
  • Dec 06, 2024 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India's road to semifinals

    1. India vs Pakistan: Lost by 43 runs
    2. India vs Japan: Won by 211 runs
    3. India vs UAE: Won by 10 wickets
  • Dec 06, 2024 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    It's knock out time!

    India are up against a formidable Sri Lankan side and they have to play some impressive cricket to advance to the semis.

  • Dec 06, 2024 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup semifinal. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates related to the fixture.

