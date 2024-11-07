India vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch SA vs IND T20I series on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : PROTEASMENCSA X India will be up against South Africa in a four-match T20 series starting in Durban

Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team will be in action after almost a month as the T20 champions take on South Africa in a four-match series, in what is a repeat of the World Cup final. The four-match assignment which was an afterthought agreed upon by the BCCI and CSA at a later date features a young Indian side with most of the seniors in the Test squad for the Australia series not being picked. Hence, the likes of Ramandeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Dayal earned maiden call-ups in the T20 team.

Two of the three might make their debut in the series opener in Durban itself. For South Africa, the likes of David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen have come back after missing the tour of the UAE for the Afghanistan and Ireland series. Gerald Coetzee has returned from his injury but Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje continue to be sidelined. The young Indian team hammered Bangladesh at home three weeks ago but the conditions and the opposition are completely different and hence, it will be an interesting challenge to counter for the Men in Blue.

When and where to watch SA vs IND T20I series on TV and OTT in India?

The four-match T20I series between South Africa and India starting in Durban, will kick off on Friday, November 8 at 8:30 PM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for November 10, 13 and 15 in Gqeberha, Centurion and Johannesburg respectively. The IND vs SA series will be live broadcast on Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Color Cineplex channels in India. The live streaming of all four matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), and Tristan Stubbs.

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal