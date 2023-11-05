Sunday, November 05, 2023
     
  5. IND vs SA Live Score: India aim to seal top spot against stubborn South Africa in blockbuster clash
India vs South Africa Live Score Updates: India and South Africa lock horns in a top-of-the-table clash in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5. Both teams have qualified for the semifinals and the battle is now for the top spot with India still unbeaten.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: November 05, 2023 13:19 IST
India take on South Africa in a clash of heavyweights in
India take on South Africa in a clash of heavyweights in Kolkata with a top spot at stake

It's India vs South Africa, potentially a blockbuster between two equal teams, two heavyweights who have destroyed other opponents for fun in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. South Africa's monstrous batting line-up has been responsible for scars for several teams handing them massive defeats and hence have a net run rate which will be difficult for anyone to reach. South Africa haven't been as while chasing but the 1-wicket win against Pakistan will give them confidence. India are coming off a 302-run win against Sri Lanka and hence are also on the prowl having won the first five games while chasing. South Africa are a bat-first side and if they win the toss, they are likely to elect to bat as it will be an optimum contest given birth sides will be playing their strengths. How India cope with Hardik Pandya's absence for the rest of the tournament will be key as well given everyone is fit for South Africa and they will go all out against the table-toppers.

  • Nov 05, 2023 1:14 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Pakistan helped South Africa confirm semi-final spot, now time to show off

    South Africa have probably been the best side in the tournament so far while batting first having posted a 300-plus total every single time and 350-plus on four out of those matches. It will be interesting to see if they bat again, how will Indian bowlers cope and fare against such a powerful unit.

  • Nov 05, 2023 1:12 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Team 1 vs Team 2 - a potential blockbuster in Kolkata

    India take on South Africa in the top-of-the-table clash in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5. Welcome to our live coverage of what could be a humdinger against two equally dangerous and powerful sides as they fight for the top spot.

