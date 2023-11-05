IND vs SA Live Score: India aim to seal top spot against stubborn South Africa in blockbuster clash

South Africa have probably been the best side in the tournament so far while batting first having posted a 300-plus total every single time and 350-plus on four out of those matches. It will be interesting to see if they bat again, how will Indian bowlers cope and fare against such a powerful unit.
India take on South Africa in the top-of-the-table clash in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5. Welcome to our live coverage of what could be a humdinger against two equally dangerous and powerful sides as they fight for the top spot.
