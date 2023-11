IND vs SA Live Score: India aim to seal top spot against stubborn South Africa in blockbuster clash

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India take on South Africa in a clash of heavyweights in Kolkata with a top spot at stake

India vs South Africa Live Score: India aim to seal top spot against stubborn South Africa in blockbuster clash

It's India vs South Africa, potentially a blockbuster between two equal teams, two heavyweights who have destroyed other opponents for fun in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. South Africa's monstrous batting line-up has been responsible for scars for several teams handing them massive defeats and hence have a net run rate which will be difficult for anyone to reach. South Africa haven't been as while chasing but the 1-wicket win against Pakistan will give them confidence. India are coming off a 302-run win against Sri Lanka and hence are also on the prowl having won the first five games while chasing. South Africa are a bat-first side and if they win the toss, they are likely to elect to bat as it will be an optimum contest given birth sides will be playing their strengths. How India cope with Hardik Pandya 's absence for the rest of the tournament will be key as well given everyone is fit for South Africa and they will go all out against the table-toppers.

Match Scorecard

Latest Cricket News