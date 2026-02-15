India vs Pakistan: When and where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 clash live on TV and stream online?

Colombo:

After nearly a month-long drama, Pakistan have finally decided to show up for the clash against India on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Bangladesh’s sudden exit led to the PCB engaging in multiple discussions with Pakistan's Prime Minister and it was then decided that the team would not take the field against India as a show of support for the Bangla Tigers. However, after thorough discussions with ICC, they changed their stance.

The drama however is expected to continue when both teams take the field. Despite a 3-0 drubbing during the Asia Cup, the Salman Agha-led side will come to the stadium with renewed confidence as they have discovered a new spin weapon in Usman Tariq. He has been the talk of the town lately and since India have struggled against spin bowling recently, Tariq’s stocks have gone high.

However, the 28-year-old has little to no experience of playing under pressure and that is one area that the Indian team would want to capitalise on. For the Suryakumar Yadav-led side, Abhishek Sharma’s return is a massive positive. Kuldeep Yadav is also very likely to feature in the playing XI. He is expected to replace Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI. Meanwhile, it needs to be seen if Rinku Singh holds on to his position or India bring in Washington Sundar.

India vs Pakistan Broadcast Details

When is India vs Pakistan match?

India vs Pakistan will be played on Sunday, February 15.

At what time does the India vs Pakistan match begin?

The India vs Pakistan match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Pakistan match being played?

The India vs Pakistan football match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan match on TV in India?

The match between India vs Pakistan will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India and DD Sports.

Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the India vs Pakistan football match online on JioStar.