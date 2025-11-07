India vs Pakistan Live: When and where to watch IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes live on TV and streaming in India? India haven't been a great performer at the Hong Kong Sixes, but would want to change that in the 2025 edition, with the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Robin Uthappa in the side. India will begin their Hong Kong Sixes campaign against Pakistan at the Mission Road Ground in Kowloon.

Hong Kong:

The fast and furious cricket is back with the Hong Kong Sixes. As many as 12 teams are participating in the 21st edition of the tournament, divided into four groups of three teams each. India have been placed in Group C, alongside arch-rivals Pakistan and Kuwait. Each team will play a couple of games in the group stage and two of them from each of the four groups will qualify for the quarter-finals.

India will begin their campaign against Pakistan on Friday, November 7. In 20 editions, India have won just once, back in 2005 and have been runners-up on a couple of occasions. Since the BCCI doesn't allow the contracted and non-contracted Indian players to play franchise and exhibition tournaments outside the IPL and County Championship, only retired players and those not in the scheme of things anymore for BCCI-affiliated tournaments participate and hence, the quality of the squads generally is inferior.

However, with Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa and Priyank Panchal in the side, India will aim to put out a better performance and go deeper into the tournament. Pakistan already have begun the tournament with a win against Kuwait.

When and where to watch the IND vs PAK, Hong Kong Sixes live on TV and OTT in India?

The ninth match of the Hong Kong Sixes between India and Pakistan will take place at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Kowloon in Hong Kong, on Friday, November 7, at 1:05 PM IST. Hong Kong Sixes is being broadcast live on Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD channels in India, while all the matches, including IND vs PAK, will be available to stream live on the Fancode app and website. Each day, the matches will take place from 5:30 AM to 3 PM IST.

Squads

India: Dinesh Karthik (c), Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, Robin Uthappa

Pakistan: Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz.