Sunday, June 09, 2024
     
  5. India vs Pakistan Live: When and where to watch IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup match for free on TV and streaming?

The biggest and the most important clash of the ICC Men's T20 World cup is upon us. Ind vs Pak in New York, it was the dream that ICC saw but there is a fear that it might not come to fruition as it was supposed to, given the conditions at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2024 13:00 IST
India and Pakistan will lock horns in the most anticipated
Image Source : AP India and Pakistan will lock horns in the most anticipated contest of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in New York

It's not often that the build-up to India vs Pakistan clash is filled with gloom. The dream of an Ind-Pak game in New York sounds good, isn't it? For the audience, broadcasters, advertisers, sponsors and basically every stakeholder. However, ICC didn't plan for the complications that the players and the teams will eventually face in an untested venue. Holding a tournament like the T20 World Cup straight away after the ground got completed literally 20 days before doesn't happen most often and ICC almost took pride in pulling that off.

Yes, that was certainly an achievement but the consequence of the same is, 137 is the highest total batting first in four games so far at the venue and in the three other matches where the chasing team won, the targets of 78, 97 and 104 made the teams sweat.

Till a few days ago, not much was riding on the highly-awaited encounter but USA pummeling Pakistan meant that the latter will now have to do a repeat of Dubai 2021 to not just stay alive in the competition but prove that they belong. There has been a lot of chatter since that humbling against the co-hosts, mostly negative and this gives a chance to Pakistan to be able to bring out their side of the game which they play when they have nothing to lose.

India, on the other hand, will be comfortable in their skin, given how they played against Ireland and also have an experience of playing on the pitch and hope to go two in two before playing the two American teams to wrap up the group stage.

When and where to watch India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup  Match No 19 live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

India's game in the T20 World Cup 2024 against Pakistan in New York will begin at 8 PM IST (10:30 AM local time) on Sunday, June 9 with the toss set to take place half an hour before. The match will be live broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and other language-specific channels of the Star Sports network in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. The match can be watched for free on DD Sports free-to-air channel on TV.

The live streaming of the IND vs PAK match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match can be watched for free on Hotstar for mobile users.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan/Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

