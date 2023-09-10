IND vs PAK Live Score Super Four: India meet Pakistan in round two of greatest rivalry in Asia Cup

Sunday, September 10, 2023
     
IND vs PAK Live Score Super Four: India take on Pakistan in a Super Four clash in Asia Cup 2023. The two teams shared points when they first met each other in the tournament. Follow for Latest updates.

Written By : Aditya Kukalyekar, Varun Malik
New Delhi
Updated on: September 10, 2023 13:18 IST
India face Pakistan in Asia Cup Super Four
Image Source : INDIA TV India face Pakistan in Asia Cup Super Four

IND vs PAK Live Score Super Four: India and Pakistan meet each other once again in the Asia Cup 2023. The two teams shared points when they first clashed against each other in the first round of the continental event. Rohit Sharma's men will play their first match of the Super Four, while Babar Azam's men are coming off a thumping win over Bangladesh in the second round of the tournament. The second round of this rivalry will take place at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo but there weather is likely to interrupt the game, which also has a reserve day now. Follow for all the Lates updates of the match.

Live updates :IND vs PAK Super Four Latest updates

  • Sep 10, 2023 1:18 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Are you geared up?

    Guys, the toss is just over an hour away and we can't wait for the action to start. Are you geared up as well?

  • Sep 10, 2023 1:03 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    R Premadasa weather update

    It's a happy news for you guys. It's not raining and is partly cloudy in Colombo. The fans are assembling for the game at the R Premadasa Stadium.

  • Sep 10, 2023 12:55 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    A super Sunday to kick start India's Super Four

    India began their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on Saturday against Pakistan and now they will take on the arch-rivals in their first Super Four game against the same opponents on a Super Sunday. India qualified for the second round of the tournament with a win over Nepal and a no-result against Pakistan. Meanwhile, the Men in Green come into the contest on the back of a Super Four win against Bangladesh.

  • Sep 10, 2023 12:48 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    India vs Pakistan take two

    It's take two of the greatest rivalry in India vs Pakistan. The two Asian giants meet each other once again in the continental event and this time in the Super Four stage. The first encounter between the two teams was a washed-out affair in Pallekele but it looks more optimistic for the second game between the two. So, sit back in your comfort as we take along you in this fascinating game of cricket.

