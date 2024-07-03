India vs Pakistan in Lahore as PCB submits ICC Champions Trophy 2025 draft; BCCI yet to give consent

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma during the IND vs PAK ICC World Cup 2023 clash in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2024

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly submitted the draft for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to ICC on Wednesday, July 3. Pakistan will host the India men's cricket team in the mega encounter in Lahore on March 1 but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to decide on sending their team to Pakistan.

According to a report from the PTI, Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi will host all 15 matches starting from February 19 to March 9. The PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was reportedly invited to watch the ICC T20 World Cup final in Barbados where he submitted the tentative schedule of the Champions Trophy.

India's group-stage fixtures will take place in Lahore due to security and logistical reasons. The Indian men's cricket team last played in Pakistan in July 2008 as both teams' matches have been limited to ICC and Asia Cup tournaments lately due to strained political relationships.

"The PCB has submitted the draft of the 15-match ICC Champions Trophy," an ICC Board member told PTI on Wednesday. "Seven games in Lahore, three in Karachi and five in Rawalpindi," an ICC Board member said. The opening match will be held in Karachi with two semifinals in Karachi and Rawalpindi, final in Lahore.

"All India matches (including semifinal, if the team qualifies) in Lahore. All board chiefs of the ICC Champions Trophy participating countries (minus BCCI) have assured him of their complete support but BCCI will consult its government and update the ICC."

The BCCI is yet to provide any official update on their final say on Team India's participation if the entire tournament takes place in Pakistan. The PCB hosted the Asia Cup 2023 with a hybrid model where Sri Lanka hosted India's all matches and the knockout games.

Pakistan travelled to India after ten years to participate in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 where they suffered a huge seven-wicket defeat at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14. Babar Azam-led Pakistan also failed to chase down a 120-run target against India in the latest meet in New York in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 fixture.