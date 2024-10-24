Thursday, October 24, 2024
     
  India vs New Zealand Live telecast: When and where to watch IND vs NZ 2nd Test on TV and streaming?

India vs New Zealand Live telecast: When and where to watch IND vs NZ 2nd Test on TV and streaming?

The second Test between India and New Zealand is set to take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune starting today. The visitors are leading the series 1-0 after their famous win in Bengaluru last week. Can India level the series to stay alive or will the Kiwis create history?

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2024 7:10 IST
IND vs NZ
Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma and Tom Latham

Test cricket returns to Pune as the second Test between India and New Zealand will be played at this venue. For the unversed, India lost the opening Test match in Bengaluru by eight wickets as New Zealand managed to register their first win in the country since 1988. India's proud home record is at stake and it remains to be if the hosts will bounce back from the early setback.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that India have lost the first Test of the series at home. England did it twice - in 2021 and 2024 - while Australia won the first Test back in 2017. But on all three occasions, team India bounced back to win the series eventually. However, none of these three series comprised three matches.

New Zealand are the first team to win the opening Test of a three-match series in India and the response of the home team will decide the fate of the series. Washington Sundar is likely to play as he was added to the squad to tackle the Kiwi left-handers in the line-up.

As for the Kiwis, they are likely to go unchanged after a solid show in the first Test. Apart from Ajaz Patel, they have the spinners like Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra in their squad and at least three of them will play the Pune Test as New Zealand eye history.

Where to watch IND vs NZ 2nd Test live?

The IND vs NZ second Test will be telecast live on Sports18 1 HD and the live streaming will be available on JioCinema for free. The OTT platform will stream the Test match in different regional languages as well. For Hindi commentary, the viewers can tune in to Colors Cineplex channel.

