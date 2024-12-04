Wednesday, December 04, 2024
     
IND vs UAE U19 Asia Cup Live Score: Indian bowlers look for early wickets, UAE target strong start

IND vs UAE U19 Asia Cup Live Score: India registered a dominating 211-run win against Japan to boost their semi-final berth chances in their last game while the UAE suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Pakistan U19.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 04, 2024 0:55 IST, Updated : Dec 04, 2024 10:39 IST
India vs UAE U19 Men's Asia Cup Live Score
Image Source : ACC/X India vs UAE U19 Men's Asia Cup Live Score

IND vs UAE U19 Asia Cup Live Score: India and UAE live cricket score, match updates and highlights

Both India and the United Arab Emirates are set for a mouth-watering clash for the semi-final spot in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 on Wednesday. Both teams are in contention to join the Group A leaders Pakistan in the semi-final.

India registered a dominating 211-run win over Japan in their last game to keep the hopes of the final four alive while the UAE suffered a 69-run loss to Pakistan in their last match. Mohamed Amaan-led India lost their first match against Pakistan but are clear favourites against the UAE having won all three previous meetings.

 

Live updates :India vs UAE U19 Men's Asia Cup Live Score

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 04, 2024 10:39 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs UAE U19 Asia Cup Live Score and Match Updates: Balanced start to the game

    Both Aryan Saxena and Akshat Rai are off to a promising start at Sharjah Cricket Stadium but the Indian bowlers also look greedy with their initial spells. The wicket looks flat so far.

    UAE - 6/0 in 2 overs.

  • Dec 04, 2024 10:33 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs UAE U19 Asia Cup Live Score and Match Updates: The UAE innings begins

    The UAE openers Akshat Rai and Aryan Saxena are out in the middle to begin the UAE's innings at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

    The right-arm pacer Yudhajit Guha to bowl the first over for India.

    The game is on...

  • Dec 04, 2024 10:30 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs UAE U19 Asia Cup Live Score and Match Updates: Head-to-Head record

    India have won all of their past three youth ODI encounters against the UAE. Notably, India have won all of their games against the UAE while batting first and by a margin of 150+ runs. 

  • Dec 04, 2024 10:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs UAE U19 Asia Cup Live Score and Match Updates: Playing XIs

    United Arab Emirates U19 Playing XI: Akshat Rai, Aryan Saxena, Yayin Rai, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan (c), Noorullah Ayobi, Mudit Agarwal (w), Uddish Suri, Harsh Desai, Ali Asgar Shums.

    India U19 Playing XI: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan (c), KP Karthikeya, Nikhil Kumar, Harvansh Singh (wk), Hardik Raj, Samarth Nagaraj, Chetan Sharma, Yudhajit Guha.

  • Dec 04, 2024 10:15 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs UAE U19 Asia Cup Live Score and Match Updates: TOSS

    The UAE have won the toss and elected to bat first.

  • Dec 04, 2024 10:01 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    A semi-final spot at stake

    Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have already sealed the two semi-final spots from Group B and Pakistan are almost through having beaten India and UAE. Hence, India and the UAE might be fighting for one spot and hence, will be a fight to finish on Wednesday.

  • Dec 04, 2024 9:34 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    UAE coming off hammering Japan too

    The UAE too have had a similar trajectory in the tournament having lost to Pakistan and hammered Japan in their last game. India are in no position to take any team lightly and wouldn't even think of taking the UAE for granted as both teams push for the remaining semis spot from Group A.

  • Dec 04, 2024 9:29 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Captain stands up tall after a poor outing

    India captain Mohamed Amaan put his hand up and scored an unbeaten century against Japan to keep his side in the hunt for a place in the semis after a poor outing against Pakistan, followed by a collective performance from the bowling unit. India will hope for a similar all-round performance as the Boys in Blue look to lock in that spot from Group A.

  • Dec 04, 2024 9:14 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs UAE U19 Asia Cup Live Score and Match Updates: Squads

    India U19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan (c), KP Karthikeya, Nikhil Kumar, Harvansh Singh(w), Hardik Raj, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Mohamed Enaan, Pranav Pant, Anurag Kawade, Kiran Chormale.

    United Arab Emirates U19 Squad: Yayin Rai, Aryan Saxena, Akshat Rai, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Noorullah Ayobi, Aayan Afzal Khan (c), Uddish Suri, Abdulla Tarique, Mudit Agarwal (wk), Ali Asgar Shums, Rachit Ghosh, Harsh Desai, Faisur Rahman, Karan Dhiman.

  • Dec 04, 2024 1:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs UAE U19 Asia Cup Live Score and Match Updates

    Match Details

    Match: Group A, 12th 50-over game

    Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    Day & Time: Wednesday, December 4, 10:30 AM IST (09:00 Local Time), Toss at 10:00 AM IST

  • Dec 04, 2024 1:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs UAE U19 Asia Cup Live Score and Match Updates

  • Dec 04, 2024 1:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs UAE U19 Asia Cup Live Coverage

    Hello everyone and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's U19 Asia Cup clash between India and the UAE.

    Both teams are fighting for the remaining semi-final spot in the Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024. So, both teams are expected to produce their best at Sharjah Cricket Stadium for the two biggest points in the last group-stage game.

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores and regular match updates here...

