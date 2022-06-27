India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Umran Malik in focus as India target series win in Dublin

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Umran Malik receives his India cap from Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of the first T20I between India and Ireland.

India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I Preview: Umran Malik will be in focus once again as India will look to seal the series when they meet Ireland in the second T20I at The Village in Dublin on Tuesday. In a rain-hit first encounter on Sunday, India won the match by seven wickets (match was reduced to 12 overs per side due to rain) and will look for an improved show in the final T20I.

Young speedster Umran was all over the place on his India debut as the Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler leaked 14 runs in the only over he bowled.

However, the young pacer has proved his worth that he belongs to the highest level with some inspiring performance in the IPL and Umran will look to gain some confidence going into the second T20I.

Skipper Hardik Pandya opined that Umarn has been great for Sunrisers Hyderabad and that he is a better bowler with the old ball.

"Great to start a series with a win. For us as a team it's very important to start with a win. Quite happy with it. Umran Malik been fantastic for his franchise. But I felt, also had a chat with him, he'll be more comfortable with the older ball," Hardik said.

Along with the rookie bowler, the focus will be on the fitness of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who did not bat due to a calf niggle and that could be the only change in the Playing XI.

With a full-strength squad to be played in the T20s against England next month, the final match against Ireland presents another opportunity to the younger players to show what they are capable of.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is likely to pose problems for the Ireland batters again with conditions helping him move the ball both ways. Avesh Khan was not up to the mark in the death overs and he will be looking for better performance.

The Indian bowlers will be wary of the threat posed by Harry Tector. The Irish batter attracted a lot of attention with his fearless play in the first T20 after his team found itself in lot of trouble.

Some of the shots he played fetched praise even from the Indian players. Another explosive knock against the game's powerhouse might help Tector bag a life-changing IPL contract.

Ireland would take a lot of heart from the way they fought back with the bat but their bowlers will need to raise their game against a formidable batting line-up.

The pacers could not find the right length at the start of the innings, giving the Indians easy boundaries.

Craig Young got the ball to swing and seam and his fellow fast bowlers would be inspired by him to put up a better show against the mighty Indians.

It is not every day that they get to play a team like India and they would eager to make the most of the opportunity.

Hardik and Hooda, who did well as a makeshift opener in Gaikwad's absence, targeted off-spinner Andy McBrine in the over that yielded 21 runs.

Having served a harsh lesson, McBrine would look to find ways to contain the right-handers.

Suryakumar Yadav's return to international cricket from an injury lasted only one ball and he will be aiming to get back to his consistent ways. Overall, all eyes will be on the weather as the gloomy conditions threaten another rain-curtailed encounter.

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Match starts 9 PM IST.

(Inputs PTI)