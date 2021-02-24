IND vs ENG: 'Outstanding for Indian cricket,' says Virat Kohli on Narendra Modi Stadium

Image Source : BCCI.TV The revamped Motera Stadium, renamed to Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, is the world's largest cricket stadium after dethroning the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

Indian captain Virat Kohli hailed the revamped Motera Stadium, which was renamed on PM Modi during the inauguration ceremony ahead of the third Test between India and England on Wednesday.

Kohli talked about the stadium during the toss in the third Test.

"It's an outstanding stadium, outstanding thing for Indian cricket and great to see for the world as well," the Indian captain said.

"Hopefully, the stadium can also be full later."

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday inaugurated the world's largest cricket arena which can accommodate an awe-inspiring 1.32 lakh spectators.

The President inaugurated the stadium in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju among a host of other dignitaries.

It opens with the third Test between India and England, a day-night game from Wednesday, and will also host the fourth and final game of the series from March 4.

The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar.

These included Sunil Gavaskar reaching the 10,000 runs mark in Test cricket against Pakistan in 1987 and Kapil Dev claiming his 432nd Test wicket to become the highest wicket-taker in the world in 1994, surpassing Sir Richard Hadlee.