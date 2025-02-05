Wednesday, February 05, 2025
     
India vs England ODI series Live telecast: When and where to watch IND vs ENG live on TV and streaming?

The T20I assignment is done and dusted and had a relevance in itself but the upcoming ODI series can't be looked at in isolation, with an ICC event breathing down its neck. Hence, both India and England would be looking to fine-tune their preparations in these three matches, starting in Nagpur.

Published : Feb 04, 2025 15:07 IST, Updated : Feb 05, 2025 19:30 IST
India will take on England in a three-match ODI series
Image Source : AP India will take on England in a three-match ODI series starting February 6 in Nagpur

India will be up against England in a three-match ODI series starting Thursday, February 6 in Nagpur. The T20Is eventually became a rather lopsided contest and one of the biggest reasons for India's landslide victory, the mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been added in the ODI squad and who knows he might be on the plane to Dubai as well for the Champions Trophy. The England batters looked so handicapped against slow bowling that India had to have their X-factor for the ODIs as well.

The bilateral ODI assignments are already a very few in number. That India had their last series in July tells you about the dinosaur in the room but the ODIs all of a sudden find relevance with an ICC event around the corner and this time it's the return of the Champions Trophy. The context of the series in isolation might be difficult but both teams would aim to zero in on their playing XIs as captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return for India and so does Joe Root for England.

When and where to watch IND vs ENG ODI series on TV and OTT?

The three-match ODI series between India and England will kick off in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6 at 1:30 PM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for February 9 and 12 in Cuttack and Ahmedabad. The IND vs ENG series will have a live broadcast on TV in India on the Star Sports Network and Sports18 1 and Sports18 2 channels while the live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (wk), Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

